‘Super Bowl,’ Queen Latifah’s ‘Equalizer’ top weekly ratings

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 6:29 PM

For the week of Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, the 20 most-watched programs in prime time, their networks and viewership, according to Nielsen figures released Tuesday:

1. Super Bowl LV, CBS, 91.6 million.

2. Super Bowl LV Post-game, CBS, 51.5 million.

3. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 20 million.

4. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.5 million.

5. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.3 million.

6. “911,” Fox, 6.8 million.

7. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.5 million.

8. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 6.2 million.

9. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 6.1 million.

10. “Magnum P.I.,” CBS, 5.7 million.

11. “The Bachelor,” ABC, 5.5 million.

12. “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials,” CBS, 5.3 million.

13. “MacGyver,” CBS, 5.2 million.

14. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.1 million.

15. “FBI,” CBS, 4.7 million.

16. “Shark Tank,” ABC, 4.68 million.

17. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 4.67 million.

18. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 4.32 million.

19. “To Tell the Truth,” ABC, 4.31 million.

20. “The Resident,” Fox, 4.1 million

