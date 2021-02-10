CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Major U.S. stock indexes ended another up-and-down day of trading more or less where they started out, although a small gain nudged the Dow Jones Industrial Average to another record high. The S&P 500 ended down less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq gave back 0.3%. Treasury yields fell after a government report showed that inflation remained tame last month. That’s encouraging for investors because it suggests the U.S. economy will be able to receive more stimulus without overheating.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 1.35 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,909.88.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.97 points, or 0.2%, to 31,437.80.

The Nasdaq fell 35.16 points, or 0.3%, to 13,972.53.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.56 points, or 0.7%, to 2,282.44.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 23.05 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 289.56 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 116.24 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 49.11 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 153.81 points, or 4.1%.

The Dow is up 831.32 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,084.25 points, or 8.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 307.59 points, or 15.6%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up