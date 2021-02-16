CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 4:19 PM

Stocks ended a tentative day of trading with mixed results as gains for energy companies and banks were offset by losses in other sectors. The S&P 500 ended down less than 0.1% Tuesday, and the Nasdaq lost 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to eke out another record high with a gain of 0.2%. Natural gas prices jumped 7.5% to their highest level since November as a wave of extremely cold weather hit large parts of the U.S. Treasury yields continued to climb, pushing the yield on the 10-year Treasury note up to 1.29%, the highest level in a year.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 2.24 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,932.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.35 points, or 0.2%, to 31,522.75.

The Nasdaq fell 47.97 points, or 0.3%, to 14,047.50.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.47 points, or 0.7%, to 2,272.89.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 176.52 points, or 4.7%.

The Dow is up 916.27 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,159.22 points, or 9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 298.04 points, or 15.1%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

