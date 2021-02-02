CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update for Thursday | Brazil variant detected in Md. | Va. launches call center | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 4:44 PM

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, adding to the market’s gains from a day earlier with solid contributions from Big Tech companies, banks and other sectors. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq each rose 1.6%. GameStop plunged 60% in the latest wild swing for the stock and several others that have become caught up in a speculative frenzy by online traders seeking to inflict damage on Wall Street hedge funds who bet the stocks would fall.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 52.45 points, or 1.4%, to 3,826.31.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 475.57 points, or 1.6%, to 30,687.48.

The Nasdaq rose 209.38 points, or 1.6%, to 13,612.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 25.28 points, or 1.2%, to 2,151.44.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 112.07 points, or 3%.

The Dow is up 704.86 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 542.08 points, or 4.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 77.80 points, or 3.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 70.24 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 81 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 724.50 points, or 5.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 176.58 points, or 8.9%.

