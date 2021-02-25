CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 4:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A rout in technology companies pulled the Nasdaq down 3.5% Thursday, the biggest loss for the tech-heavy index since last October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost a more modest 1.8%, a day after the blue chip index set a record high.

A steady march higher in Treasury yields has been drawing money out of the stock market and leading investors to question whether the massive run-up in Big Tech valuations in recent months has been excessive. Bond yields are rising as investors anticipate more stimulus from Washington, greater economic growth and possibly a pickup in inflation.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 96.09 points, or 2.4%, to 3,829.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 559.85 points, or 1.8%, to 31,402.01.

The Nasdaq fell 478.54 points, or 3.5%, to 13,119.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 84.21 points, or 3.7%, to 2,200.17.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 77.37 points, or 2%.

The Dow is down 92.31 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 755.03 points, or 5.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 66.52 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 73.27 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 795.53 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 231.15 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 225.32 points, or 11.4%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

House bill gives USPS $6B to invest heavily in next-generation electric vehicles

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

Actions to implement repealed Trump workforce orders should 'cease immediately,' OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up