Hanesbrands, Simon Property rise; Carrier, Jack Henry fall

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 4:15 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Simon Property Group Inc., up $3.61 to $102.55.

The shopping mall owner gave investors an encouraging profit forecast for 2021.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc., down $8.70 to $149.51.

The payment processing company’s fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Wesco International Inc., down $12.71 to $76.62.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., up $2.27 to $45.96.

The roofing materials distributor beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts as residential demand increased.

Hanesbrands Inc., up $3.98 to $19.96.

The underwear, t-shirt and sock maker reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter financial results.

Sealed Air Corp., down 5 cents to $45.45.

The packaging company beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Carrier Global Corp., down $2.45 to $37.25.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company’s profit fell short of analysts’ fourth-quarter forecasts.

Varonis Systems Inc., up $18.46 to $201.64.

The data-management software company’s fourth-quarter loss was smaller than analysts’ expected.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

