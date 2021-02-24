CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | Local praise for COVID relief bill | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 3:50 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.55 to $63.22 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose $1.67 to $67.04 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $1.90 a gallon. March heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.91 a gallon. March natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $8 to $1797.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 17 cents to $27.86 an ounce and March copper rose 11 cents to $4.29 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.95 Japanese yen from 105.33 yen. The euro rose to $1.2148 from $1.2145.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Business & Finance

