Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 3:19 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.28 to $59.24 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for April delivery fell $1.02 to $62.91 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $1.81 a gallon. March heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.82 a gallon. March natural gas fell 1 cent to $3.07 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $2.40 to $1,777.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 18 cents to $27.25 an ounce and March copper rose 17 cents to $4.07 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.50 Japanese yen from 105.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.2115 from $1.2085.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

