Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 3:50 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.09 to $61.14 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose 99 cents to $64.34 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $1.81 a gallon. March heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.84 a gallon. March natural gas rose 9 cents to $3.22 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $26.20 to $1,772.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 1 cent to $27.32 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.82 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.91 Japanese yen from 105.90 yen. The euro fell to $1.2037 from $1.2115.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

