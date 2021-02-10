CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 3:55 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 32 cents to $58.68 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose 38 cents to $61.47 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 2 cents to $1.65 a gallon. March heating oil remained at $1.76 a gallon. March natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $5.20 to $1,842.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 32 cents to $27.08 an ounce and March copper rose 5 cents to $3.77 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.65 Japanese yen from 104.55 yen. The euro rose to $1.2129 from $1.2120.

