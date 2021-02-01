CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 3:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.35 to $53.55 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose $1.31 to $56.35 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $1.59 a gallon. March heating oil rose 5 cents to $1.65 a gallon. March natural gas rose 29 cents to $2.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $13.60 to $1,863.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose $2.50 to $29.42 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.55 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.94 Japanese yen from 104.75 yen. The euro rose to $1.2066 from $1.2132.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

DoD’s AI center striving to be connective tissue across all projects

Digital modernization saves NASA 'a lot of time, effort and money’

SDA preparing to by 150 satellites in next tranche of military space architecture

DHS, NSA showing zero trust is more than a buzzword

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up