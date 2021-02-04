CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 2 Md. mass vaccination sites open Friday | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Canada Goose, PayPal rise; Cognizant, Grubhub fall

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 4:17 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Merck & Co., down $1.29 to $76.03.

The pharmaceutical company’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of analysts’ forecasts and longtime CEO Ken Frazier is retiring.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., up $7.73 to $42.90.

The high-end coat maker’s fiscal third-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts as demand increased in China.

eBay Inc., up $3.08 to $61.12.

The e-commerce company gave investors a surprisingly good profit forecast after reporting strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Digital Turbine Inc., up $12.75 to $77.19.

The mobile software company reported solid third-quarter earnings as revenue surged.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., down $4.65 to $74.69.

The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

International Paper Co., down $3.87 to $46.75.

The global paper and packaging company’s fourth-quarter profits fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

PayPal Holdings Inc. up $18.53 to $270.43.

The digital payments company reported a boost in payment volume and surprisingly good fourth-quarter earnings.

Grubhub Inc., down $2.47 to $72.32.

The online food ordering service reported a surprising fourth-quarter loss.

