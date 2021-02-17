CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Boeing says 2 directors are leaving as board faces scrutiny

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 7:42 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Two members of the Boeing board are retiring. The company said Wednesday that a former Medtronic CEO and a former U.S. trade representative won’t run for re-election in April.

Boeing directors are facing a shareholder lawsuit alleging that they didn’t adequately monitor management during problems developing the 737 Max.

That’s the plane that crashed twice, killing 346 people. T

he crisis has cost Boeing billions.

