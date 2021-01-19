CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam update | Anne Arundel Co. sees changes Friday | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Home » Business & Finance » Western Union, Coherent rise;…

Western Union, Coherent rise; PetMed, NOV fall

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Western Union Co., up 44 cents to $22.37.

The money transfer company will offer its services at Walmart locations across the U.S.

NOV Inc., down 87 cents to $13.88.

The oil and gas industry supplier warned investors that revenue and profits for 2020 will fall short of its forecasts.

FMC Corp., down $3.48 to $116.57.

The chemicals manufacturer trimmed its fourth-quarter financial forecasts because of supply chain disruptions.

Coherent Inc., up $45.06 to $197.01.

Lumentum is buying the laser maker for about $5.7 billion in cash-and-stock.

Lithium Americas Corp., up $6.29 to $26.82.

The lithium mining company received U.S. regulatory approval for a mine in Nevada.

PetMed Express Inc., down $4.40 to $30.33.

The veterinary pharmacy’s fiscal third-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

MGM Resorts International, up 73 cents to $30.53.

The casino operator abandoned an effort to buy U.K.-based sports betting company Entain.

General Motors Co., up $4.87 to $54.84.

The automaker is partnering with Microsoft for the development of self-driving vehicles.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

DPA will help Biden lead a more federal-centric response to COVID

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

At some agencies, acting leadership often outlasted permanent appointees over last 4 years

Soldiers get more relaxed grooming standards after board looks at uniform inclusivity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up