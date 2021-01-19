Western Union, Coherent rise; PetMed, NOV fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:
Western Union Co., up 44 cents to $22.37.
The money transfer company will offer its services at Walmart locations across the U.S.
NOV Inc., down 87 cents to $13.88.
The oil and gas industry supplier warned investors that revenue and profits for 2020 will fall short of its forecasts.
FMC Corp., down $3.48 to $116.57.
The chemicals manufacturer trimmed its fourth-quarter financial forecasts because of supply chain disruptions.
Coherent Inc., up $45.06 to $197.01.
Lumentum is buying the laser maker for about $5.7 billion in cash-and-stock.
Lithium Americas Corp., up $6.29 to $26.82.
The lithium mining company received U.S. regulatory approval for a mine in Nevada.
PetMed Express Inc., down $4.40 to $30.33.
The veterinary pharmacy’s fiscal third-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
MGM Resorts International, up 73 cents to $30.53.
The casino operator abandoned an effort to buy U.K.-based sports betting company Entain.
General Motors Co., up $4.87 to $54.84.
The automaker is partnering with Microsoft for the development of self-driving vehicles.
