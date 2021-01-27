CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers receive vaccine | US boosting vaccine deliveries | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Home » Business & Finance » Starbucks, Boeing fall; Microsoft,…

Starbucks, Boeing fall; Microsoft, Walgreens rise

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 4:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up $1.99 to $51.18.

The drugstore chain named Starbucks executive Roz Brewer as its new CEO to succeed Stefano Pessina.

Microsoft Corp., up 57 cents to $232.90.

The software giant beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts on strong demand for workplace software and cloud computing services.

Starbucks Corp., down $6.82 to $97.87.

The coffee shop chain reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter sales results.

Capital One Financial Corp., up $2.76 to $102.69.

The credit card issuer and bank handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Perspecta Inc., up $2.55 to $28.80.

Veritas Capital is buying the government services company for about $7.1 billion.

Silgan Holdings Inc., down 35 cents to $35.93.

The packaging products supplier fared better than the broader market after beating analysts’ fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Boeing Co., down $8.03 to $194.03.

The airplane maker reported a far bigger fourth-quarter loss than Wall Street expected as the pandemic undercut demand for planes.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Corp., up 85 cents to $13.07.

The technology company was awarded a contract to build a new supercomputer for the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

Veteran of White House, DHS steps into federal CISO role

UPDATED: Biden repeals Schedule F, overturns Trump workforce policies with new executive order

State Dept seeks to overcome ‘stunning loss of expertise’ from Trump hiring freeze

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up