INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Business & Finance » Sarepta, Newmont fall; WD-40,…

Sarepta, Newmont fall; WD-40, New Relic rise

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 4:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

Roku, up $19.84 to $399.13

The company bought the video library of Quibi, the short-lived streaming service, to bolster its ad-supported channel.

Sarepta Therapeutics, down $86.66 to $82.29

The drug developer reported mixed study results for a potential muscular dystrophy treatment.

comScore, up 45 cents to $3.29

The media analytics company announced investments from Charter Communications, Qurate Retail and Cerberus Capital Management.

New Relic, up $10.24 to $75.18

The software company said it expects third-quarter revenue to beat its previous forecast.

WD-40, up $31.49 to $301.15

The maintenance and cleaning product company handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Cardtronics, up $5.40 to $41.08

The ATM operator said it received another buyout offer that tops the current deal with Catalyst Holdings.

F5 Networks, up $11.14 to $191.24

The software company expects solid fiscal first-quarter revenue and raised its long-term revenue forecasts.

Newmont, down $2.35 to $62.79

The gold producer’s stock slipped as gold prices fell.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up