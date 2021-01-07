CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. offers tax relief to some businesses | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Plug Power, DXC rise; Bed Bath & Beyond, Acuity Brands fall

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 4:29 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Constellation Brands, up $5.15 to $228.87

The wine, liquor and beer company reported strong third-quarter profits and revenue.

Plug Power, up $12.29 to $47.29

SK Group is making a $1.5 billion investment in the hydrogen fuel cell company.

T-Mobile US, up $1.66 to $133.19

The wireless service provider gave investors an encouraging update on customer growth.

DXC Technology, up $2.46 to $28.91

French consulting group Atos is interested in buying the information technology services company.

Cigna, up $11.07 to $220.50

The health services company instituted a dividend and said it would spend at least $2 billion in stock repurchases in the first quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond, down $2.30 to $18.73

The home goods retailer reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Acuity Brands, down $7.04 to $121.26

The lighting maker said lower volume and renovation activity weighed on some of its sales in the fiscal first-quarter.

Albemarle, up $8.90 to $184.00

The specialty chemicals company will expand capacity at a lithium production facility in Nevada as global demand for electric vehicles grows.

