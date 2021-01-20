INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Roads, bridges, Metro | Star-studded lineup | Committee confident about security | Day 1 for Biden
Netflix, Alibaba rise; Bank of New York, US Bancorp fall

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 4:26 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $13.84 to $265.49.

The Chinese e-commerce company’s co-founder, Jack Ma, made his first appearance after a nearly three-month absence.

eBay Inc., down 81 cents to $56.17.

The e-commerce company said it is exploring strategic options for its Korean business.

Paccar Inc., up 18 cents to $89.39.

The truck maker is partnering with self-driving technology company Aurora to develop autonomous trucks.

US Bancorp, down $2.49 to $45.58.

The bank’s revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts as lower consumer spending cut into payment and deposit services.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., down $3.33 to $42.49.

The investment bank’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Cadence Design Systems Inc., up $2.48 to $140.10.

The supplier of hardware and software to the semiconductor chip industry is buying NUMECA International.

Tyson Foods Inc., up $2.35 to $66.25.

The company is paying $221.5 million as part of a settlement in a chicken price-fixing lawsuit.

Netflix Inc., up $84.57 to $586.34.

The video streaming service surpassed 200 million subscribers for the first time as its line-up of TV series and movies expands.

