INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Update on bridges | Star-studded lineup | National Guard security
Home » Business & Finance » Lands' End, Luminex rise;…

Lands’ End, Luminex rise; Boston Scientific, Carnival fall

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 4:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Becton, Dickinson and Co., up $5.97 to $263.08.

The medical technology company expects revenue to surge in its fiscal first quarter on strong sales of COVID-19 tests.

Boston Scientific Corp., down $1.11 to $35.33.

The medical device maker gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter revenue update.

Teladoc Health Inc., up $9.23 to $230.09.

The virtual healthcare company gave investors an encouraging update on revenue and visit volume.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 11 cents to $4.86.

The generic drug company is buying a majority stake in Kashiv Specialty Pharmaceuticals.

Lands’ End Inc., up $2.64 to $26.49.

The clothing maker raised its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Luminex Corp., up 21 cents to $25.80.

The biological testing technology company raised its revenue forecast for 2021.

Fluor Corp., up $1.74 to $19.40.

The engineering and construction company won a contract in Utah for a carbon-free power project.

Carnival Corp., down 1 cent to $20.13.

The cruise line operator said it will report a steep loss for the fourth quarter as the virus pandemic hampers operations.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up