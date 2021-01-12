INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Update on bridges | Star-studded lineup | National Guard security
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 5:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks shook off a midday slide and ended with modest gains Tuesday, leaving the major indexes close to their recent all-time highs.

Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market by a wide margin, a sign that investors are becoming more optimistic about an economic rebound.

Treasury yields kept marching higher as investors anticipate that the economy will pull out of its slump and rebound later this year.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.58 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,801.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 60 points, or 0.2%, to 31,068.69.

The Nasdaq composite added 36 points, or 0.3%, to 13,072.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 36.95 points, or 1.8%, to 2,127.96, a record high.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 23.49 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 29.28 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 129.54 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.30 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 45.12 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 462.21 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 184.15 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 153.10 points, or 7.8%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up