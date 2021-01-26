CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CVS to offer COVID vaccine | Some DC data absent | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Business & Finance » General Electric, Raytheon rise;…

General Electric, Raytheon rise; Crane, Rockwell fall

The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 4:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Johnson & Johnson, up $4.50 to $170.48.

The health care products maker beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Raytheon Technologies Corp., up 92 cents to $67.20.

The defense contractor reported solid fourth-quarter financial results and gave an encouraging profit forecast for 2021.

Rockwell Automation Inc., down $16.40 to $244.45.

The industrial equipment and software maker reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

General Electric Co., up 30 cents to $11.29.

The industrial conglomerate’s fourth-quarter financial results showed a surge of cash flow.

Apollo Global Management Inc., up $3.30 to $49.18.

The investment firm named Marc Rowan to replace CEO Leon Black, who will retire by July 31.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, up $8.84 to $211.61.

The media and internet company’s Vimeo video software unit raised $300 million in equity.

Crane Co., down $1.27 to $77.32.

The maker of engineered industrial products reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Autoliv Inc., up $2.71 to $91.31.

The maker of automotive safety systems reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

USPS creating dashboard to address performance data demands

Pentagon will review the efficiency and need for advisory boards, fires nearly all members

Former head of DHS digital service to be new CIO

IBM taps head of its New York state business to be new federal lead

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up