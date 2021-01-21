CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 4:15 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 11 cents to $53.13 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 2 cents to $56.10 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was little changed at $1.55 a gallon. February heating oil was also little changed at $1.60 a gallon. February natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell 60 cents to $1,865.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 9 cents to $25.85 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent to $3.65 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.52 Japanese yen from 103.54 yen. The euro rose to $1.2160 from $1.2107.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

