Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 11 cents to $53.13 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 2 cents to $56.10 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was little changed at $1.55 a gallon. February heating oil was also little changed at $1.60 a gallon. February natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell 60 cents to $1,865.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 9 cents to $25.85 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent to $3.65 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.52 Japanese yen from 103.54 yen. The euro rose to $1.2160 from $1.2107.

