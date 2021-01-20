CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Inova reschedules canceled vaccine appointments | DC improves vaccine booking site | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 3:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 26 cents to $53.24 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 18 cents to $56.08 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $1.54 a gallon. February heating oil was flat at $1.60 a gallon. February natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.54 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $26.30 to $1,866.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 45 cents to $25.77 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent to $3.64 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.54 Japanese yen from 103.87 yen. The euro fell to $1.2107 from $1.2126.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Soldiers get more relaxed grooming standards after board looks at uniform inclusivity

Biden's choice to lead VA promises to 'unstick' agency's complex challenges

COVID helped teach Army how to build classified networks, both on and off bases

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up