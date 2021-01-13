INAUGURATION NEWS: The latest | Biden signs first exec orders | Scenes around DC | Inauguration liveblog | Photos
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 4:41 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 30 cents to $52.91 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for March delivery fell 52 cents to $56.06 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was little changed at $1.55 a gallon. February heating oil was also little changed at $1.60 a gallon. February natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $10.70 to $1,854.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 14 cents to $25.57 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent to $3.62 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.89 Japanese yen from 103.83. The euro fell to $1.2155 from $1.2201.

