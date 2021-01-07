INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Biden unveils virus, economy plans | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 3:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 20 cents to $50.83 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 8 cents to $54.38 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $1.48 a gallon. February heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.54 a gallon. February natural gas also rose 1 cent to $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $5 to $1,913.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 22 cents to $27.26 an ounce and March copper rose 5 cents to $3.70 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.87 Japanese yen from 103.14. The euro fell to $1.2268 from $1.2307.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

DISA starts rolling out DEOS, starting with its own employees

Why agencies shouldn't be so quick to give up their office space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up