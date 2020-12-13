CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
US looking into possible Treasury Department computer hack

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 3:43 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hackers apparently got into computers at the U.S. Treasury Department and possibly other federal agencies, touching off a government response involving the National Security Council.

Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot said Sunday that the government is aware of reports about the hacks. “We are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation,” he wrote in an email.

Reuters reported Sunday that a group backed by a foreign government stole information from Treasury and a Commerce Department agency responsible for deciding internet and telecommunications policy. Intelligence agencies are reportedly concerned that other agencies were hacked using similar tools.

The Treasury Department deferred comment to the National Security Council.

