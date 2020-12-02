CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | Tips to avoid pandemic burnout | Northern Va. not spared from state surge | Latest test results
Home » Business & Finance » Salesforce, JetBlue fall; Patterson,…

Salesforce, JetBlue fall; Patterson, NetApp rise

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Salesforce.com Inc., down $20.57 to $220.78.

The business software pioneer is buying work-chatting service Slack for $27.7 billion.

NetApp Inc., up $5.07 to $59.23.

The data storage company’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue handily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Box Inc., down $1.63 to $16.91.

The online storage provider gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Visa Inc., down $1.02 to $210.18.

The global payments processor said volume growth in the U.S. slowed in November.

JetBlue Airways Corp., down 45 cents to $14.97.

The airline is raising about half a billion dollars in a stock offering priced at a discount to its previous closing price.

FuboTV Inc., up 66 cents to $27.40.

The live sports streaming platform is buying Balto Sports, which makes fantasy sports software.

Tredegar Corp., up $4.96 to $21.55.

The maker of plastic films for packaging is paying out $200 million to investors via special dividend.

Patterson Companies Inc., up $4.26 to $31.96.

The medical supplies maker reported surprisingly good second-quarter profits and revenue.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Senators raise concerns with VA transition activities, personnel moves

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up