Lowe’s, Cardtronics rise; FireEye, GameStop fall

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 4:21 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

FireEye Inc., down $2.03 to $13.49.

The computer security software maker said it was hacked in a sophisticated state-sponsored attack.

GameStop Corp., down $3.28 to $13.66.

The video game retailer reported disappointing third-quarter sales.

MTS Systems Corp., up $19.97 to $58.49.

Amphenol is buying the maker of test systems and industrial sensors for about $1.7 billion.

Cardtronics Plc., up $8.24 to $34.11.

Apollo Global Management and Hudson Executive Capital proposed buying the ATM operator.

AeroVironment Inc., down $2.01 to $88.44.

The maker of unmanned aircraft beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Photronics Inc., down $2.10 to $11.11.

The electronics imaging company reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter profits and revenue.

Encompass Health Corp., up $4.75 to $85.95.

The health care services company is considering selling its home health and hospice business.

Lowe’s Companies Inc., up $8.89 to $160.13.

The home improvement chain announced a $15 billion stock buyback program.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Business & Finance

