HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas forecast | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » Business & Finance » How the Dow and…

How the Dow and other major stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

December 24, 2020, 2:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks closed slightly higher on Christmas Eve, as investors went into the holiday weekend not bothered by President Donald Trump’s threat not to sign a major economic stimulus package approved by Congress this week.

Trading was extremely light in the abbreviated session ahead of the Christmas holiday. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq ended at 1 p.m. ET instead of the usual 4 p.m. ET. Volume was a less than half of a typical trading day.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.05 points, or 0.4%, to 3,703.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.04 points, or 0.2%, to 30,199.87.

The Nasdaq composite added 33.62 points, or 0.3%, to 12,804.73

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.15 points, or 0.2%, to 2,003.95

For the week:

The S&P 500 lost 6.35 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow rose 20.82 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq rose 49.10 points, or 0.4%

The Russell 2000 rose 33.96 points, 1.7%

For the year:

The S&P 500 is 472.28 points, or 14.6%

The Dow is up 1,661.43 points, or 5.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,832.13 points, 42.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 335.48 points, or 20.1%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up