CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 5:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

U.S. stock indexes posted a mixed close Tuesday, even as more gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq to another all-time high.

Losses in communication services, financial and other companies accounted for much of the selling, outweighing gains in tech sector stocks. Small-company stocks also did better than the rest of the market.

Trading was relatively thin ahead of the Christmas holiday later in the week. The weak showing came despite the long-awaited passage in Congress of a $900 billion coronavirus relief package.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 7.66 points, or 0.2%, to 3,687.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 200.94 points, or 0.7%, to 30,015.51.

The Nasdaq composite rose 65.40 points, or 0.5%, to 12,807.92, a record high.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 19.55 points, or 1%, to 1,989.88, a record high.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 22.15 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 163.54 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 52.28 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.89 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 456.48 points, or 14.1%.

The Dow is up 1,477.07 points, or 5.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,835.31 points, 42.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 321.41 points, or 19.3%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up