How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 5:08 PM

Stocks pulled back from recent gains Monday, as Wall Street turned cautious following news about a new, potentially more infectious strain of the coronavirus.

Three-fourths of the companies in the S&P 500 closed lower, with health care and communication services absorbing much of the decline. Financial and technology companies kept the losses in check.

Treasury yields mostly fell, a sign that investors are worried about the economy. Crude oil prices fell on worries about disappearing demand.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index fell 14.49 points, or 0.4%, to 3,694.92.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.40 points, or 0.1%, to 30,216.45.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 13.12 points, or 0.1%, to 12,742.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 0.34 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,970.33.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 464.14 points, or 14.4%.

The Dow is up 1,678.01 points, or 5.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,769.91 points, 42%.

The Russell 2000 is up 301.86 points, or 18.1%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Business & Finance

