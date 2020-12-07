Eastman Kodak, Newmont rise; Simon Property, Intel fall

The Associated Press

Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Eastman Kodak Co., up $4.51 to $12.04.

A government agency cleared the commercial printing company of wrongdoing in a loan process, according to the Wall Street Journal.

GSX Techedu Inc., up $3.99 to $64.72.

The Chinese online tutoring company announced a private placement sale of $870 million of its stock.

Bank of America Corp., down 20 cents to $29.09.

Banks slipped as bond yields fell, making it more difficult to charge higher interest on loans.

Chevron Corp., down $2.52 to $90.76.

Energy companies were weighed down by falling oil prices.

Simon Property Group Inc., down $4.54 to $89.37.

Concerns about a virus spike and stricter business restrictions are hurting the mall operator and other retail-related companies.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down 78 cents to $40.90.

The oil company faces a proxy fight from new investment firm Engine No. 1 LLC, according to media reports.

Intel Corp., down $1.78 to $50.20.

The chipmaker could face competition from Apple, which is ramping up development of its own microchips, according to reports.

Newmont Corp., up $2 to $61.44.

The gold mining company benefitted from rising gold prices as investors shifted money toward less risky investments.

