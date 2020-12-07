CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » Business & Finance » Eastman Kodak, Newmont rise;…

Eastman Kodak, Newmont rise; Simon Property, Intel fall

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Eastman Kodak Co., up $4.51 to $12.04.

A government agency cleared the commercial printing company of wrongdoing in a loan process, according to the Wall Street Journal.

GSX Techedu Inc., up $3.99 to $64.72.

The Chinese online tutoring company announced a private placement sale of $870 million of its stock.

Bank of America Corp., down 20 cents to $29.09.

Banks slipped as bond yields fell, making it more difficult to charge higher interest on loans.

Chevron Corp., down $2.52 to $90.76.

Energy companies were weighed down by falling oil prices.

Simon Property Group Inc., down $4.54 to $89.37.

Concerns about a virus spike and stricter business restrictions are hurting the mall operator and other retail-related companies.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down 78 cents to $40.90.

The oil company faces a proxy fight from new investment firm Engine No. 1 LLC, according to media reports.

Intel Corp., down $1.78 to $50.20.

The chipmaker could face competition from Apple, which is ramping up development of its own microchips, according to reports.

Newmont Corp., up $2 to $61.44.

The gold mining company benefitted from rising gold prices as investors shifted money toward less risky investments.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign

TSA becomes second DHS component to successfully move to modern financial system

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up