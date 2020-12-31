CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 3:26 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 12 cents to $48.52 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 17 cents to $51.80 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery was little changed at $1.41 a gallon. January heating oil fel 1 cent to $1.48 a gallon. February natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.54 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $1.70 to $1,895.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 16 cents to $26.41 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $3.52 a pound.

The dollar was unchanged at 103.27 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.2211 from $1.2290.

