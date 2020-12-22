CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 3:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 72 cents to $47.02 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery fell 83 cents to $50.08 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 2 cents to $1.34 a gallon. January heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.46 a gallon. January natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $12.50 to $1,870.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 84 cents to $25.54 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents $3.52 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.67 Japanese yen from 103.34 yen. The euro fell to $1.2161 from $1.2249.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up