Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 3:15 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.36 to $47.74 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for February delivery fell $1.35 to $50.91 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 4 cents to $1.36 a gallon. January heating oil fell 4 cents to $1.48 a gallon. January natural gas was little changed at $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $6.10 to $1,882.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 35 cents to $26.38 an ounce and March copper fell 5 cents $3.58 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.34 Japanese yen from 103.31 yen. The euro rose to $1.2249 from $1.2241.

