CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | What to know about proposed Montgomery Co. restrictions | US panel endorses Pfizer vaccine | Latest test results
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 3:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 21 cents to $46.57 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for February delivery fell 28 cents to $49.97 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 1 cent to $1.31 a gallon. January heating oil was uchanged at $1.44 a gallon. January natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $6.20 to $1,843.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery was unchanged at $24.09 an ounce and March copper fell 5 cents to $3.53 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.01 Japanese yen from 104.20 yen. The euro fell to $1.2115 from $1.2134.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up