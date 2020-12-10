CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s holiday advisory: smaller gatherings, no travel | Moderna vaccine update | What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Latest test results
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 3:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.26 to $46.78 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose $1.39 to $50.25 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 4 cents to $1.32 a gallon. January heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.44 a gallon. January natural gas rose 11 cents to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $1.10 to $1,837.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 10 cents to $24.09 an ounce and March copper rose 6 cents to $3.58 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.20 Japanese yen from 104.23 yen. The euro rose to $1.2134 from $1.2072.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Who stays and who goes during a RIF? OPM wants to change the rules for retaining employees

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout: 'We don't see the light at the end of the tunnel'

State Department, VA detail initial COVID-19 vaccination plans for employees

Forty Air Force occupations will lose reenlistment bonus eligibility

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up