Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 3:35 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 62 cents to $46.26 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 54 cents to $49.25 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $1.27 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.40 a gallon. January natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $1.10 to $1,840 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 12 cents to $24.25 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents to $3.52 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.11 Japanese yen from 103.97 yen. The euro fell to $1.2137 from $1.2143.

