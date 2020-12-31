CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US sets daily death record for 2nd day in a row | Va. reports no serious adverse effects as vaccinations continue | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Celsius Holdings, Tribune rise;…

Celsius Holdings, Tribune rise; Carnival, Marathon Oil fall

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 4:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Celsius Holdings Inc., up $5.89 to $50.31.

The energy drink company is being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index on Jan. 7.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc., up $1.74 to $25.19.

The cosmetic and skin care products company is joining the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

Central Garden & Pet Co., up 74 cents to $38.61.

The maker of lawn, garden and pet supplies is buying Green Garden Products for $532 million.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 13 cents to $6.67.

The oil and gas company slipped as crude oil prices fell.

Carnival Corp., down 13 cents to $21.66.

Cruise line operators and other beaten down travel stocks fell as the virus surge continues and vaccine distribution begins slowly.

WPX Energy Inc., down 20 cents to $8.15.

Shareholders at the energy company approved their merger deal with Devon Energy.

Netflix Inc., up $16.14 to $540.73.

The streaming video service is finishing the year strongly as it benefits from people spending more time at home.

Tribune Publishing Co., up 91 cents to $13.70.

Alden Global Capital is interested in buying the publisher of the Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

High retention leaves the Navy wondering what its future force will look like

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

Despite nationwide average increase, more than 80 areas will see decreases to military housing allowances in New Year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up