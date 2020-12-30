CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » Business & Finance » AstraZeneca, Delta rise; Pitney…

AstraZeneca, Delta rise; Pitney Bowes, AES fall

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Acadia Healthcare Co., up $1.74 to $50.30.

The behavioral healthcare services company will sell its U.K. business to Waterland Private Equity for about $1.35 billion.

Pitney Bowes Inc., down 24 cents to $6.17.

The mailing equipment and software company is adjusting prices to account for a surge in parcel volumes.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., up $2.56 to $92.70.

The biopharmaceutical company started development of a potential post-exposure therapy for the virus that causes COVID-19.

GATX Corp., up 77 cents to $84.18.

The equipment finance company is buying tank container leasing company Trifleet Leasing Holding.

D.R. Horton Inc., up 13 cents to $70.12.

The homebuilder made gains following an encouraging report on the number of new contract signings for homes.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up 53 cents to $40.56.

Airlines and other beaten down stocks are making gains as vaccine development and distribution ramps up.

AES Corp., down 53 cents to $22.78.

The Qatar Investment Authority is buying a stake in Fluence, the energy storage joint venture between AES and Siemens.

AstraZeneca Plc., up 28 cents to $50.18.

The drug developer’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use in the U.K.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up