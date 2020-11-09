CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outlook for DC area | Symptom checks are missing cases | Latest results across the region
Pfizer, Carnival rise; Biogen, Newmont fall

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 4:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Pfizer Inc., up $2.80 to $39.20.

The pharmaceutical company said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests it may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19.

Biogen Inc., down $92.64 to $236.26.

The biotechnology company’s potential Alzheimer’s drug received a harsh review from a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel.

McDonald’s Corp., down $3.34 to $213.22.

The burger chain’s U.S. sales roared back in the third quarter and profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

W.R. Grace & Co., up $11.94 to $55.99.

The chemicals company received a buyout offer from investment firm 40 North.

F5 Networks Inc., up $10.60 to $154.97.

The software company will spend up to $1 billion buying back its own stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp., up $2.00 to $29.36.

The owner of infrastructure businesses will sell its bulk liquid storage and handling business for just under $2.7 billion.

Carnival Corp., up $5.43 to $19.25.

The cruise line and other travel-related stocks gained ground following encouraging news on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Newmont Corp., down $2.13 to $66.01.

Slumping gold prices on increased hopes for economic recovery weighed on the gold producer.

