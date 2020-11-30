CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Nikola, JetBlue fall; Moderna, Novavax rise

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 4:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Moderna Inc., up $25.71 to $152.74.

The biotechnology company said it would ask U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.

S&P Global Inc., up $10.21 to $351.78.

The financial information company is buying data provider IHS Markit in a $44 billion all-stock deal.

Slack Technologies Inc., up $2.21 to $42.88.

Salesforce.com is reportedly preparing to buy the work-messaging company, according to media reports.

Nikola Corp., down $7.52 to $20.41.

General Motors abandoned a planned $2 billion investment in the electric vehicle maker.

JetBlue Airways Corp., down 62 cents to $15.09.

The airline warned investors its revenue would fall sharply during the fourth quarter.

Facebook Inc., down 84 cents to $276.97.

The social media company faces new federal and state antitrust lawsuits, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Carnival Corp., down $1.60 to $19.98.

Concerns over rising virus cases weighed on cruise line operators and other companies that depend on travelers.

Novavax Inc., up $13.81 to $139.50.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on its program to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

