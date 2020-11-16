CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel | National Zoo, other DC museums to close | Latest coronavirus test results
Moderna, HD Supply rise; Casper Sleep, Virgin Galactic fall

The Associated Press

November 16, 2020, 4:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

PNC Financial Services Group Inc., up $3.51 to $126.29.

The bank is buying the U.S. subsidiary of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion in cash.

Taubman Centers Inc., up $3.32 to $42.80.

The mall landlord agreed to a lower buyout offer from Simon Property Group.

Uber Technologies Inc., up $1.60 to $49.21.

The ride-sharing company is mulling the sale of its Aurora autonomous driving unit, according to media reports.

Ovintiv Inc., up 86 cents to $11.93.

The oil and gas company is considering selling assets in Texas.

Moderna Inc., up $8.56 to $97.95.

The biotechnology company reported encouraging results from a study of its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

HD Supply Holdings Inc., up $10.96 to $55.77.

Home Depot is buying the distributor of maintenance and repair supplies in a deal valued at about $8 billion.

Casper Sleep Inc., down $1.01 to $6.42.

The online mattress seller reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., down $1.38 to $20.89.

The spacecraft maker is cutting some operations in New Mexico and rescheduling a launch because of virus pandemic measures.

