L Brands, Sonos rise; United Airlines, Cubic fall

The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 4:32 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Nuance Communications Inc., up $5.77 to $39.71.

The speech recognition software maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

L Brands Inc., up $5.94 to $39.55.

The owner of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works handily beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Jack In The Box Inc., up $4.15 to $90.73.

The burger chain reported encouraging fiscal fourth-quarter earnings as a customers spent more on each visit.

Children’s Place Inc., up $2.61 to $40.36.

The children’s clothing and accessories chain blew past Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc., up $4.78 to $23.44.

The drug developer said it received a favorable decision in a patent dispute over a hormonal condition treatment.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down 11 cents to $40.94.

The airline warned investors that the recent spike in virus cases is prompting a slowdown in bookings and more cancellations.

Cubic Corp., down 94 cents to $64.09.

The electronics company reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.

Sonos Inc., up $5.10 to $22.19.

The maker of home sound systems reported solid fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and announced a $50 million stock buyback program.

