CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel | National Zoo, other DC museums to close | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Business & Finance » Korean Air to acquire…

Korean Air to acquire Asiana Airlines for $1.62 billion

The Associated Press

November 16, 2020, 2:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Korean Air says it will acquire Asiana Airlines for $1.62 billion in a major restructuring of the Korean aviation market as the global coronavirus pandemic batters the industry worldwide.

To help finance the deal, Korean Air plans to sell up to $2.25 billion worth of shares early next year. Its parent company, Hanjin KAL, will also contribute about $720 million in the deal, a portion of which is a loan from the Korean Development Bank.

The companies said the deal will help to stabilize the Korean aviation industry, which is struggling to emerge from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hanjin said having two major airlines in Korea put them at a competitive disadvantage and the consolidation will help it keep up with countries like Germany, France and Singapore, which each have a single major airline.

Shares of Korean Air Lines Co. rose 12.5% in Seoul trading Monday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Navy seeing ‘explosion’ in use of OTA for IT, cyber development work

CISA joins fight in cyber attacks targeting veterans

NASCIO executive director reflects on election impact, spring 2020 conference

Senate Democrats introduce new bill to block Schedule F executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up