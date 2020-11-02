ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

November 2, 2020

Stocks closed broadly higher on the eve of Election Day and a potentially turbulent week for markets.

Monday’s gains came as more companies reported stronger profits for the summer than Wall Street feared and as reports on manufacturing came in better than expected.

Health care, industrial and financial companies drove much of the rally, which followed gains for European and Asian stocks following their own better-than-expected economic data.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 40.28, or 1.2%, to 3,310.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 423.45 points, or 1.6%, to 26,925.05.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 46.02 points, or 0.4%, to 10,957.61.

The Russell 2000 small-caps index climbed 30.11 points, or 2%, to 1,568.59.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 79.46 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is down 1,613.39 points, or 5.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,985.01 points, or 22.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 99.88 points, or 6%.

