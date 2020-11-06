CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US OKs emergency use of antibody drug | Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
Electronic Arts, Global Blood fall; Roku, T-Mobile rise

The Associated Press

November 6, 2020, 4:21 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

T-Mobile US Inc., up $6.30 to $123.56.

The wireless carrier handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Electronic Arts Inc., down $9.14 to $119.19.

The maker of FIFA, Medal of Honor and other video games gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Trade Desk Inc., up $172.04 to $819.34.

The digital-advertising platform blew past Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.

Roku Inc., up $28.30 to $253.36.

The video streaming company reported a surge in active accounts and a surprising profit in the third quarter.

Cloudflare Inc., up $6.47 to $64.47.

The web security and content delivery company beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.

HubSpot Inc., up $43.84 to $380.05.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform reported a surge in new customers and strong third-quarter profits.

Marriott International Inc., up $2.98 to $103.89.

The hotel operator reported surprisingly good earnings as travel demand rebounded in China.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., down $22.11 to $38.21.

The biopharmaceutical company reported disappointing third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

