Electronic Arts, Global Blood fall; Roku, T-Mobile rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:
T-Mobile US Inc., up $6.30 to $123.56.
The wireless carrier handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Electronic Arts Inc., down $9.14 to $119.19.
The maker of FIFA, Medal of Honor and other video games gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.
Trade Desk Inc., up $172.04 to $819.34.
The digital-advertising platform blew past Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.
Roku Inc., up $28.30 to $253.36.
The video streaming company reported a surge in active accounts and a surprising profit in the third quarter.
Cloudflare Inc., up $6.47 to $64.47.
The web security and content delivery company beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.
HubSpot Inc., up $43.84 to $380.05.
The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform reported a surge in new customers and strong third-quarter profits.
Marriott International Inc., up $2.98 to $103.89.
The hotel operator reported surprisingly good earnings as travel demand rebounded in China.
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., down $22.11 to $38.21.
The biopharmaceutical company reported disappointing third-quarter earnings and revenue.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.