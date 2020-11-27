CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 3:35 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 18 cents to $45.53 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose 5 cents to $48.30 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell less than 1 cent to $1.28 a gallon. December heating oil slipped 1 cent to $1.38 a gallon. December natural gas dropped 12 cents to $2.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $23.60 to $1,781.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 81 cents to $22.55 an ounce and December copper rose 9 cents to $3.40 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.04 Japanese yen from 104.25 yen. The euro rose to $1.1959 from $1.1915.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

