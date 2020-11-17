CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 3:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 9 cents to $41.43 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery fell 7 cents to $43.75 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 1 cent to $1.15 a gallon. December heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.24 a gallon. December natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $2.70 to $1,885.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 15 cents to $24.65 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.20 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.21 Japanese yen from 104.59 yen. The euro rose to $1.1864 from $1.1844.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

CIA cloud program awarded; CISA cyber program under protest

Federal unions look to turn the page on Trump's executive orders: 'The damage is not permanent'

Military setting record COVID cases as nationwide numbers balloon

Agencies improving in CX but need to worry less about digital - more about human design

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up