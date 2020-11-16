CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel | National Zoo, other DC museums to close | Latest coronavirus test results
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 16, 2020, 3:17 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.21 to $41.34 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose $1.04 to $43.82 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 2 cents to $1.15 a gallon. December heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.23 a gallon. December natural gas fell 30 cents to $2.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $1.60 to $1,887.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 3 cents to $24.80 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.22 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.59 Japanese yen from 104.64 yen. The euro rose to $1.1844 from $1.1832.

